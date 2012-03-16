SEOUL, March 16 The heir apparent to South Korea's Hyundai Motor conglomerate moved to solidify his grip on the group that controls the world's fifth-largest carmaker as he was appointed vice chairman of the group's steelmaking arm.

Chung Eui-sun, 41-years old, the only son of 73-year old group chairman, Chung Mong-koo, was named to the post at Hyundai Steel in a move that puts him in line to replace his father as overall head of the group.

Hyundai Motor and its Kia Motors affiliate combined are the world's fifth largest carmaker by volume and have grabbed market share from Japanese, European and American competitors.

Many of the so-called "chaebol," or big family owned conglomerates that dominate South Korean business, are readying a succession to the third generation of the families that founded them, including the biggest, Samsung Group.

Since entering parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis as a deputy manager in 1994, Chung has moved up the corporate ladder and was promoted to a vice chairman of Hyundai Motor, the crown jewel of Hyundai Motor Group, in 2009.

Prior to that, he served as president at Kia Motors between 2005 and 2009 during which he is credited with leading the improvement of design and sales at the automaker.

Hyundai Motor Group, which now has 61 units, was formed out of the Hyundai Group which was split in 2000.

"Chung's capability was recognized when he served as Kia president. In contrast, other third-generation (chaebol) leaders have not clearly shown their management capability," said Chung Sun-sup, CEO of chaebul.com, an online information provider on Korean conglomerates.

There has been criticism of the succession at other chaebol, such as Samsung, where a special prosecutor indicted Lee Kun-hee, chairman of Samsung Electronics, for tax evasion along with nine other top executives for working secretly to transfer Lee's wealth to his children. Lee was convicted but granted a presidential pardon in late 2009.

Hyundai Motor has also seen its share of scandal. Chung Mong-koo, the chairman, was found guilty of fraud and management negligence in 2007 for misuse of corporate funds and building a slush fund but was later pardoned over concerns about a "management vacuum" at the company.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)