By Hyunjoo Jin
HWASEONG, South Korea Feb 10 South
Korea's Hyundai Motor, having surged past Japanese
competition, is tweaking its design to match offerings from
Germany's Volkswagen and BMW in a bid to
position its cars in a higher market segment.
Hyundai, once seen as a downscale mass-market competitor
that competed mostly on price, has developed a "fluidic
sculpture design" concept that has won admirers, while its Kia
Motors affiliate brought in former Audi/Volkswagen
designer Peter Shreyer to create a distinctive design.
"In my view, at German carmakers car guys are in charge of
the business and focus on products. At U.S. carmakers, bean
counters run operations," Oh Suk-geun, head of Hyundai Design
Center, told visiting journalists on Friday.
Kia's Schreyer was brought into Kia by 41-year old Chung
Eui-sun, the vice-chairman of Hyundai Motor and the only son of
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo.
Hyundai in December hired former BMW designer
Christopher Chapman as chief designer at its U.S. design center.
Hyundai, which with Kia, is the world's fifth largest car
maker by volume, saw its sales in Germany, Europe's biggest car
market rise by 50 percent in January from a year earlier. Kia
more than doubled its sales, according to recent data.
Hyundai Motor is to launch a new version of its Genesis
premium sedan in late 2013. It will follow with new models of
its Sonata sedan and Tucson SUV.
"We were a fast follower in the past. It was a shame, but it
was a me-too strategy. It was a strategy to survive," Oh said.
"But now we are the world's top five carmaker, and our own
design is a must-do."