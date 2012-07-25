* Set to post 13th straight quarter of rising profits
* Net profit seen at 2.52 trln won, up 9 pct on year
* Defies European slump; China a weak spot
* Quarterly vehicle sales seen close to record level
* Shares down 18 pct since May on macro concerns, labour
tension
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, July 26 South Korean automaker Hyundai
Motor is set to report its 13th straight quarter of
rising profits on Thursday as it produced close to record high
global vehicle sales in the face of sluggish markets in Europe
and China.
Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker along with
affiliate Kia Motors, is expected to post net
profits of 2.52 trillion Korean won ($2.20 billion) for April to
June, a rise of 9 percent over a year earlier.
It would mark the 13th quarter in which profits have risen
compared with a year earlier. But, reflecting weakness in some
key markets, a rise of 9 percent would also be the slowest pace
of quarterly profit growth in more than three years.
"Hyundai is selling cars all over the world, so it can't
avoid a global demand slowdown. Hyundai's models are also
ageing, while competitors are launching new models," Kim
Young-min, a fund manger at IBK Asset Management, said.
The slowdown underlines the challenges facing the stellar
performer - meeting lofty investor expectations after years of
dizzying growth.
Indeed, Hyundai shares have fallen about 18 percent since
May on concerns about the global downturn and labour tensions
over an annual wage deal.
The company sold 1,111,266 vehicles in the quarter globally,
just 715 sales short of the record level in the last quarter of
2011, according to estimates by Korea Investment & Securities.
Expected revenues in April to June of 21.71 trillion won and
operating profit of 2.47 trillion won would mean Hyundai will
post a healthy 11.4 percent operating margin - similar to the
previous quarter.
CHINA ENGINE STUTTERS
Bigger rivals, such as General Motors and Volkswagen
, have seen sales fall in Europe as they have relied
more on China. That contrasts with Hyundai.
It has lagged rivals in growing its China market in the last
couple of years, partly because of capacity constraints in
meeting demand.
It had posted the biggest gains in China market share among
top automakers for the past decade. China is now Hyundai's
biggest market, accounting for nearly 20 percent of its global
sales in 2011.
Hyundai said this week that preliminary figures showed its
China sales rose a meager 2 percent to 184,748 vehicles in April
to June from a year earlier.
In Europe, Hyundai's sales jumped 18 percent, more than
double its global sales growth pace of 7 percent. New passenger
car registrations in the European Union fell 6 percent in the
second quarter from a year earlier, industry body ACEA said.
China's economic slowdown is expected to keep industry-wide
auto sales growth at 7-8 percent this year -- single-digit
growth for a second year in a row, or the slowest back-to-back
years since the market first took off in the late 1990s.
"The China auto market has not improved much in the second
quarter despite the production recovery of Japanese carmakers,"
Cho Soo-hong, an auto analyst at Woori Investment & Securities
in Seoul, said.
"Hyundai will sell more cars in China in the second half as
its new, third China plant has just started production and the
market will improve from the first half," Cho said.
($1=1,146 won)
(Additional report by Eunhye Shin in SEOUL and Norihiko
Shirouzu in BEIJING; Editing by Neil Fullick)