SEOUL Oct 25 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
reported July-September net profit of 2.17 trillion
won ($1.97 billion), an increase of 13 percent and in line with
market forecasts, with growth held back by labour strikes in
South Korea even as overseas sales rose.
A Reuters poll of 13 analysts had predicted on average a net
profit of 2.13 trillion won for Hyundai, which with affiliate
Kia Motors is the world's fifth-biggest car maker.
Net profit in the year-ago period was 1.92 trillion won,
while Hyundai earned 2.55 trillion won in the second quarter.
The industrial action in South Korea in July and August was
Hyundai's costliest ever - with lost production of more than
82,000 cars worth $1.5 billion. Hyundai has almost half its
global production in South Korea.
Shares in Hyundai Motor last traded more than 2.5 percent
higher after the results on Thursday.
The stock slumped more than 13 percent this month to
Wednesday's close, while the benchmark index lost 4
percent. Over the same period, major Japanese rivals Honda Motor
Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor
Corp gained around 7 percent, 4 percent and 2 percent
respectively.