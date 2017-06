FRANKFURT Dec 28 Hyundai Motor aims to boost its market share in Europe to 5 percent by 2015 from 3 percent now, the South Korean carmaker's deputy European chief Allan Rushforth told a German newspaper.

"For next year, we have resolved to increase our market share in Europe to 3.5 percent," Rushforth told Handelsblatt, according to an excerpt of an article to be published on Thursday.

He also said the company no longer planned to sell its Equus luxury sedan in Europe where it will concentrate on selling compact and medium-sized cars. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)