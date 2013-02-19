By Jan Schwartz
| HAMBURG
HAMBURG Feb 19 South Korean car maker Hyundai
said it expects to keep the 3.5 percent share the
brand enjoyed in 2012, in face of a market set to shrink by 3-5
percent.
"2013 will be a year of consolidation before we aim to grow
further in 2014," Allan Rushforth, Senior Vice President and COO
of Hyundai Motor Europe, told Reuters.
Hyundai has increased its share of the European market
steadily from just 1.8 percent five years ago, making it one of
the hottest selling individual brands along with its Korean
sister marque Kia and Germany's Volkswagen
.
"We have the costs under control," the Hyundai Europe
manager said.
Most of Hyundai Europe's production base is located in the
low-cost centres of the Czech Republic and Turkey, rather than
Korea.
Rushforth was helped by the launch of 15 new models in
recent years, such as the i30 compact car that was designed,
engineered and built in Europe for the European market.
He said this year will be a quiet one in terms of new
products, with the revamped Santa Fe SUV and, towards the end of
the year, a new derivative of the i10 small city car planned.
Hyundai and Kia combined expect to sell about 4 percent more
cars or 7.4 million vehicles this year compared with 7.1 million
in 2012, which represented a growth of 8 percent versus the
previous year.
(Reporting By Jan Schwartz, writing by Christiaan Hetzner,
editing by Louise Heavens)