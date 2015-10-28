SEOUL Oct 28 Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to invest 334.7 billion Korean won ($294.8 million) to buy four ships to transport automobiles.

Hyundai Glovis, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co , said the investment is to expand its business of shipping finished cars, and is planned to be completed by December 27, 2017.

($1 = 1,135.2600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)