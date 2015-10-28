BRIEF-Tibet Galaxy Science and Technology Development says change of CFO
May 4 Tibet Galaxy Science and Technology Development Co Ltd :
SEOUL Oct 28 Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to invest 334.7 billion Korean won ($294.8 million) to buy four ships to transport automobiles.
Hyundai Glovis, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co , said the investment is to expand its business of shipping finished cars, and is planned to be completed by December 27, 2017.
($1 = 1,135.2600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
May 4 Tibet Galaxy Science and Technology Development Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent