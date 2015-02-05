* Sold 5.02 mln shares in Hyundai Glovis at 230,500 won each
* Cheaper pricing, longer lock-in period seen having helped
(Add details on lockup, reason for block deal)
SEOUL Feb 6 The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co
and his son successfully sold their entire 13
percent stake in shipping and logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis
Co Ltd offered in a block deal worth about 1.16
trillion Korean won ($1.07 billion), two persons with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Chairman Chung Mong-koo and son Chung Eui-sun sold their
5.02 million shares at 17 percent below the asking price in last
month's unsuccessful offering, in a bid to avoid South Korea's
antitrust scrutiny.
They also committed not to sell their remaining 29.99
percent stake in Hyundai Glovis under a longer lockup period of
nearly 2 years this time, helping ease uncertainty about the
affiliate as succession looms.
They sold 5.02 million shares in Hyundai Glovis at 230,500
won each, versus an offered range of 227,500-232,500 won,
according to the sources who declined to be identified because
of the confidentiality of the sale.
The sale was at a discount of 2.7 percent below the stock's
closing price of 237,000 won on Thursday.
A Hyundai Motor spokesman confirmed the pricing.
Under the resumed deal, the Chungs' remaining 29.99 percent
stake in Hyundai Glovis will be under lock-up for 720 days,
meaning it will not be sold for nearly 2 years.
This helped ease investor concerns that the two Chungs may
further sell down their remaining stakes in Hyundai Glovis as
part of the group's restructuring - uncertainty that hobbled
last month's sale attempt.
Hyundai Motor said on Thursday the stake sale has no bearing
on the group's reorganisation of management structure. It added
the deal was aimed at complying with new antitrust rules taking
effect this month and restricting intergroup transactions at
South Korea's family-owned conglomerates.
Deal managers were Citi and NH Investment & Securities,
unlike last month's deal when Citi was the sole manager. ($1 =
1,085.7500 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard
Chang)