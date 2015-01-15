SEOUL Jan 16 When Citigroup asked Hyundai
Motor Group for information about how the proceeds from
a proposed $1.25 billion affiliate share sale would be used, the
deal manager did not get a clear picture, a person privy to the
talks said.
To Hyundai's surprise, the lack of detail scared away
investors, revealing how South Korea's powerful family-owned
business empires, known as "chaebols", can no longer count on an
acquiescent market to back murky decisions seen as putting kin
ahead of shareholders.
Investors had been hoping that by buying shares in logistics
firm Hyundai Glovis, they would have a front-row
seat in the huge family-owned conglomerate's restructuring ahead
of an expected generational leadership change.
But Hyundai told its advisers at Citi that no clear plans
had been made regarding restructuring, the source said on
condition of anonymity because the talks were confidential.
Without guidance on whether Hyundai Glovis would remain
central to the owning Chung family's succession plans, investors
walked away from the deal on Tuesday.
"Hyundai has not provided a big picture for how it is going
to restructure the group as succession looms. I understand that
they can't share details, but they should provide several
principles," said Park Yoo-kyung, a Hong Kong-based director
specialising in corporate governance at APG Asset Management.
"Without them there would be rampant speculation in the
market."
A Hyundai Motor spokesman and a Citi spokeswoman declined to
comment.
As Samsung, Hyundai and other chaebols restructure their
sprawling affiliates to hand over power to a third generation,
convincing increasingly defiant investors to play along is
becoming more difficult.
This week's failed deal would have seen Hyundai Motor
Chairman Chung Mong-koo, 76, and his only son, Vice
Chairman Chung Eui-sun, 44, sell down their stake in Hyundai
Glovis by 13 percent to 29.99 percent.
The trade could have helped Eui-sun buy stakes in key units
such as Hyundai Mobis as part of succession
planning, while shielding Hyundai Glovis from antitrust rules
designed to rein in the chaebols' power, analysts said.
IN THE DARK
According to the person who was privy to discussions about
the share sale, adviser Citi pressed Hyundai about its
restructuring plans in the knowledge that this is what investors
wanted to hear.
"Hyundai doesn't have a concrete plan yet about how to use
the proceeds, if the shares had been sold," the source said.
"Investors seem to have panicked about the unexpected,
large-size deal. They thought: 'What is the real intention?'"
Hyundai told investors that the block sale was aimed at
complying with the new antitrust rules, the person and another
source familiar with Hyundai Motor's thinking on the matter
said.
"Hyundai fully explained why it is selling the shares. It is
up to investors to link that to succession. But succession is
not an imminent matter at Hyundai, unlike at Samsung," one of
the people said.
Differences over prices and conditions led to the trade's
collapse, the person said.
Investors wiped 23 percent or about $2.37 billion off
Hyundai Glovis's market value after the Chungs' stake sale
failed. The shares were up 3 percent on Thursday.
"It seems to me that top shareholders are deserting Hyundai
Glovis," said Huh Nam-kwon, chief investment officer at
Shinyoung Asset Management, who holds Hyundai Glovis shares.
In other signs of South Korean shareholders' new
assertiveness, investor anger at a $10 billion property purchase
by a consortium led by Hyundai Motor triggered a rare share
buyback by the automaker and its affiliate Kia Motors
in November.
At Samsung Group - the country's biggest chaebol whose
patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 73, has been hospitalised since a May
heart attack - investor dissent also in November led two
affiliates to abandon a $2.5 billion merger.
($1 = 1,084.3000 won)
