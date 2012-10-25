SEOUL Oct 25 Hyundai Motor expects
the global auto market to grow 3.6 percent next year, helped by
gains in the United States and China, but it will be slower
compared with this year's 5.1 percent rise.
The Europe auto market will continue to shrink next year,
but by a lesser extent, Lee Won-hee, CFO of Hyundai Motor, said
at an earnings conference call.
He also said the company benefited from a diplomatic row
between China and Japan, which would help the automaker achieve
higher-than-expected sales this year in China.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)