SEOUL May 9 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd, the world's biggest shipbuilder
by revenue, will slash more jobs and sell non-core assets as
part of efforts to cope with shrinking orders, it said on
Monday.
The South Korean government has urged ailing industries to
speed up restructuring efforts to help revive Asia's
fourth-biggest economy. Companies such as Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering and the country's No. 1 shipping
company Hanjin Shipping have already had to undergo
debt restructuring with creditors due to a severe downturn in
their respective industries.
South Korea is home to the world's three largest
shipbuilders - Hyundai Heavy, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine and
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd - and all three
reported record losses last year due to the slump in the oil
industry.
Hyundai Heavy Industries said it will carry out "voluntary
retirement of manager-level employees" without identifying the
target number. The shipbuilder also said it plans to sell off
non-core assets such as recreational facilities.
South Korean newspaper MoneyToday said the shipbuilder plans
to sell about 1 trillion won's ($855 million) worth of stocks it
owns, and other assets such as golf memberships and property and
buildings. It said the plan also includes letting go of 3,000
workers, or nearly 10 percent of the company's total workforce,
citing the shipbuilder's internal documents.
A spokesman at Hyundai Heavy declined to comment, but said
it plans to submit "self-rescue" measures to its lead creditor
KEB Hana Bank this week.
Hyundai Heavy has already cut 25 percent of its senior
managers and reduced overall executive pay.
($1 = 1,169.0900 won)
