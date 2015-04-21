By Meeyoung Cho
| SEOUL, April 21
SEOUL, April 21 Board members of Saudi Aramco
visited the headquarters of South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd on Tuesday, as the shipping arm of
Saudi Arabia's state oil firm looks to buy up to 10 tankers,
four industry sources said.
Saudi Arabia has been supplying more crude to Asian markets
and Saudi Aramco's shipping arm has tendered to build 5 very
large crude carriers (VLCCs) plus up to 5 optional vessels for
2017 delivery, said one of the sources.
All of the vessels the National Shipping Company of Saudi
Arabia (Bahri) is seeking are 320,000 deadweight
tonnes.
The deal could be worth about $1 billion, based on data
from Clarkson, the British shipbroking house, which puts the
price of the tankers of this size at $96.5 million.
Hyundai Heavy, the world's biggest shipbuilder, is favourite
to secure the deal, said three sources, who declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
A spokesman for STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd confirmed
it had competed in the final round of bidding, but declined to
elaborate.
Saudi Aramco said it could not immediately
comment, while Bahri was not immediately available for comment.
Saudi Aramco board members are in South Korea this week for
a board meeting of the state oil firm.
Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi, Saudi Aramco's
chief Khalid Al-Falih and other board members went to
the city of Ulsan, about 300 km (185 miles) southeast of the
South Korean capital Seoul to visit Hyundai Heavy's
headquarters.
Ulsan is also the site of a refining complex operated by
S-Oil Corp, whose major shareholder is Saudi Aramco.
Hyundai Heavy and S-Oil spokesmen declined to comment on the
trip or the deal.
Bahri became the sole provider of VLCC crude oil shipping
services to Aramco after it purchased the marine unit of the oil
giant in a deal completed last year.
Earlier this month, Bahri reached an agreement with S-Oil to
ship crude oil from the third quarter of this year. Under the
10-year contract, Bahri will ship the oil on VLCCs from the
Arabian Gulf and Red Sea to the port of Onsan in Ulsan.
Aramco increased its holding in S-Oil in January to 63.41
percent from 34.99 percent.
(Additional Reporting by Sohee Kim in SEOUL and Reem
Shamseddine in RIYADH; Editing by Ed Davies)