* Shipbuilder to be split into four companies
* Spinoff is part of restructuring plan submitted to
creditors
(Adds details of plan)
SEOUL Nov 15 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries is being split into four companies, with
its non-shipbuilding businesses being spun off to improve
management efficiency and competitiveness, the shipbuilder said
on Tuesday.
South Korean shipbuilders have been selling non-core assets
and slashing jobs to cope with shrinking orders from the oil
industry that forced the firms into heavy losses last year.
South Korea is home to the world's three largest shipbuilders -
Hyundai Heavy, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine and
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.
Under the plan, Hyundai Heavy will be divided into four
companies. It will retain core businesses, including
shipbuilding, offshore and industrial plant, while three other
firms will focus on electro electric systems, construction
equipment and robot business, the company said in a statement.
Existing Hyundai Heavy stakeholders will be get around 0.75
shares of the company and shares in each of the three other
entities.
The spinoff is part of its restructuring plan submitted to
creditors.
The three newly created companies will seek listings on the
stock market. The company expects the separation to be completed
on April 1, 2017.
