Oct 29 Hyundai Motor Co's Indian unit will increase the prices of all its models by up to 5,000 rupees ($93) from Nov. 1, the company said in a statement, citing a rise in input costs.

The price increase by Hyundai, India's second-largest carmaker, comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki and other major manufacturers raised prices this month due to rising costs, despite a slowdown in the country's car market. ($1 = 53.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)