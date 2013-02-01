BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Hyundai Motor Co's India unit, the country's second biggest carmaker, said it raised vehicle prices by up to 20,878 rupees ($390) due to an increase in input costs and currency fluctuations.
Many companies in India, including No.1 carmaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd and the local unit of General Motors Co , have hiked prices in recent months despite a slowdown in car sales, as rising costs threaten margins.
Hyundai India had also raised vehicle prices in November. ($1 = 53.1900 rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------