SEOUL, June South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank
said on Friday that it had decided to drop its plan for an
initial public offering for now due to the euro zone crisis and
depressed investor sentiment.
Hyundai Oilbank, a heavy user of Iranian crude, had
initially aimed to list in South Korea as early as May and was
planning to raise up to $2 billion.
"We believe that the overall conditions are uncertain for
the IPO," Hyundai Oilbank said in a statement, adding that it
planned to revive its IPO plan when conditions improve.
Hyundai Heavy Industries is the biggest
shareholder of the company with a 91.1 percent stake. Woori
Investment & Securities is the lead manager for the
deal.
