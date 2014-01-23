SEOUL Jan 23 Hyundai Motor Co plans
to roll out a small sport utility vehicle (SUV) in China this
year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, as the South
Korean automaker hopes to increase its China sales by more than
10 percent in 2014.
The CFO, Lee Won-hee, said the new model will be smaller
than its Tucson compact SUV.
He also said Hyundai aims to sell more than 1.13 million
vehicles in China, helped by a capacity increase at its third
Chinese plant and its new commercial vehicle factory there. Last
year, Hyundai sold 1.03 million vehicles in China, up 21 percent
from the previous year.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)