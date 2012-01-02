* Hyundai, Kia target global sales of 7 mln vehicles in 2012
* Beat 2011 sales target, maintain double-digit growth
* Chairman warns of slowing market growth, rising
competition
* Hyundai, Kia domestic sales continue to fall in Dec
SEOUL, Jan 2 Hyundai Motor and
affiliate Kia Motors aim to boost global vehicle
sales by 6 percent this year to a combined 7 million vehicles,
which would mark a slowdown for a duo that has enjoyed
double-digit sales rises in recent years.
The South Korean automakers, which together rank fifth in
global car sales, are unable to keep up with demand because of
stretched production capacity. But they have refrained from
boosting capacity sharply, instead focusing on improving product
quality and profits.
Bigger rival Toyota Motor last month forecast a 20
percent jump in 2012 sales to a record 8.48 million vehicles, as
it is recovering from output losses caused by natural disasters
in Japan and Thailand last year.
"We will strengthen quality management we have continuously
pursued," Chung Mong-koo, chairman of Hyundai and Kia's parent
group, said on Monday in his annual speech to employees.
The 73-year-old Chung has headed Hyundai Motor Group since
2000 when he led auto-related firms out of the parent Hyundai
Group, then South Korea's biggest conglomerate marred by
financial troubles and a bitter family feud.
The son of Hyundai's founder is credited with transforming
the once maker of cheap, poor-quality vehicles into a stellar
performer, especially during the global economic downturn.
Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's No.2 conglomerate, is
expected to top Samsung Group, which also includes Samsung
Electronics, in terms of net profit in 2011, media
reports said, showing how fast the motor group has grown in the
past decade.
Shares of Hyundai Motor dropped 0.9 percent and Kia shares
fell 0.3 percent in the wider market that was down 0.2
percent as of 0534 GMT on Monday.
Shares in Hyundai Motor rose 23 percent and Kia shares rose
32 percent last year, far outperforming the wider market's 11
percent fall.
CONSERVATIVE TARGET
The South Korean carmakers enjoyed sales gains in the United
States, Europe and other key markets last year when their
Japanese rivals suffered from Japan's earthquake and Thailand's
floods as well as the strong yen.
Hyundai and Kia sold 6.6 million vehicles in 2011, beating
their earlier target of 6.33 million and up 15 percent from the
previous year.
In December, Hyundai's global sales jumped 22 percent and
Kia sales rose 8 percent from a year earlier, as strong overseas
sales continued to offset declines in domestic sales.
Hyundai is expected to report biggest year-on-year sales
gains of about 40 percent among automakers in the United States
in December.
But Japanese rivals are recovering from output losses caused
by natural disasters, while a free trade deal with the United
States is set to take effect early this year and cut tariffs on
U.S. auto imports in South Korea.
"I expect the automotive industry to see growth slowing
because of the European debt crisis and the global economic
slowdown, while competion is expected to intensify among
automakers this year," Chung said.
He did not give a breakdown of Hyundai and Kia's individual
sales targets.
Analysts noted Hyundai and Kia have history of topping their
earlier sales targets.
"Hyundai and Kia have offered a conservative sales target
based on the negative economic outlook. I expect it to be fully
achievable and sales to reach 7.2 million (vehicles) next year,"
said Ahn Sang-jun, an auto analyst at Tong Yang Securities in
Seoul.
"The U.S. and Chinese auto markets are not worse than
expected and will improve this year," he said.
The global car market will grow by 4 percent to 68 million
vehicles in 2012 from an estimated 65.4 million in 2011, driven
in part by robust sales in the United States, German auto
industry association VDA said in December.
Hyundai plans to start production at its third Chinese plant
and its first factory in Brazil in 2012, while Kia has no new
plants beginning operations this year.
Hyundai plans to launch a fully revamped version of its
Santa Fe SUV and a Brazil-dedicated model, the HB, in 2012. Kia
is set to roll out large-sized sedan K9 and an all-new Cee'd
this year, and is also discussing the launch timing of a fully
revamped Forte compact.
Chung said he will beef up personnel and investments to
develop eco-friendly vehicles and to secure core technology in
the electronic control area.
Hyundai and Kia are playing a catch-up in the race for
electric vehicles, earmarking 4.6 trillion Korean won ($3.99
billion) this year for the development of eco-friendly and
fuel-efficient vehicles.