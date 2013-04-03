DETROIT, April 3 Hyundai Motor Corp
and its Kia Motors affiliate are recalling more than
1.8 million cars and SUVs in the United States to address a
potentially faulty switch and a loose headliner, according to
U.S. safety regulators.
Hyundai is recalling 1,059,824 cars and SUVs and Kia 623,658
vehicles from model years 2007 through 2011 to replace a switch
that could malfunction and increase the risk of a crash,
according to documents filed with U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
A Kia spokesman in the United States said the company was
not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue and
did not have any information on whether the recall was being
done in other countries. A Hyundai spokesman in the United
States said there had been no reports of accident or injuries.
In addition, Hyundai is recalling 186,254 Elantra cars from
model years 2011 through 2013 to apply adhesive strips to
prevent the headliner from becoming displaced during a side
curtain airbag deployment, the NHTSA said. The Hyundai spokesman
said there was one report of a minor injury, a cut ear, related
to the issue.
In the larger recall, the malfunctioning stop lamp switch
may cause the brake lights not to illuminate when the brake
pedal is depressed, or may cause an inability to deactivate the
cruise control by pressing the brake pedal, the NHTSA said.
The switch may also cause intermittent operation of the
push-button start feature, prevent the shifter from being moved
out of the park position, allow the driver to move the shifter
out of park without applying the brake, or cause the electronic
stability control malfunction light to illuminate, according to
NHTSA documents.
Failure to illuminate the brake lights or disengage cruise
control could increase the risk of a crash, while disabling the
brake-transmission interlock could result in a vehicle rollaway,
the NHTSA said.
The South Korean automakers are notifying owners, and
dealers will replace the switch at no cost.
The affected Hyundai models include 2007-2009 Accent cars
and Tucson SUVs, 2007-2010 Elantras, 2007-2011 Santa Fe SUVs,
2008-2009 Veracruz SUVs, 2010-2011 Genesis coupes and 2011
Sonata cars, according to the NHTSA.
The affected Kia models include 2011 Optima cars, 2007-2010
Rondo crossovers, 2007 Sedona minivans, 2007-2011 Sorento
crossovers, 2010-2011 Soul cars and 2007-2010 Sportage SUVs.