SEOUL May 2 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
said its domestic plants may not resume weekend work
this Saturday as hoped due to internal union conflict over wage
agreements, even as a slump in its April exports underscored the
toll from its labour disputes.
After Saturday output stoppages in March and April,
Hyundai's union leadership agreed to a wage pact with the
company and to restart weekend production. But opposition within
the union from the heads of nine divisions at Hyundai's biggest
production base is set to derail that deal.
"It may be difficult to resume weekend production this week
because of conflicts within labour factions," said a Hyundai
spokesman.
The lost production of some 48,000 vehicles hurt the
automaker's earnings in the January-March period. Hyundai is
likely to make up that output later in the year, but failure to
resolve its labour woes soon could weigh on its U.S. sales in
the months ahead, particularly as it is currently
underperforming the industry due to stretched manufacturing
capacity.
A senior union official, who declined to be identified as he
was not authorised to speak to the media, said the nine
divisions will continue to refuse to work this Saturday.
"(The heads) demand union leadership apologize for
unilaterally pushing for the deal, and discuss weekend wages in
upcoming annual wage talks," the official told Reuters.
Hyundai's exports for April fell 16 percent to 95,359
vehicles, although global sales firmed 10 percent from a year
earlier helped by increased production from China and other
countries.
In the United States, Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors
continued to underperform a recovering market, hurt
by limited manufacturing capacity and rising competition.
Hyundai's April sales inched up 2 percent and Kia's sales
remained nearly flat in the U.S. market which rose 9 percent.
The South Korean duo saw their combined U.S. market share
drop to 8.6 percent in April from 9.3 percent a year earlier.
But Lee Won-hee, Hyundai's chief financial officer, said
last week in an earnings conference call that the automaker was
confident it will achieve its annual global sales target this
year.
Hyundai Motor shares ended down 1 percent prior to the
export and sales figures, underperforming the wider market
which fell 0.3 percent.