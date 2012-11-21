LONDON Nov 21 Hyundai Capital America (HCA),
the US auto finance unit of Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (HMC), has
asked banks for proposals for a new $1.2 billion three-year
revolving credit.
California-based HCA is an indirect, majority-owned
subsidiary of HMC. It provides financing for the
acquisition of Hyundai and Kia cars by US dealers and consumers
through dealer floor plan arrangements, retail installment
contracts, and leases.
International banks have been invited to bid on the global
deal, which will mainly target North American lenders, the
source added. Four to five banks are already involved in the
deal another source said. HCA is hoping to complete the deal by
the end of the year.
US subsidiary HCA has the same rating as parent HMC which
will allow it to raise funds at a similarly competitive level.
Both companies are rated BBB+ by S&P and Baa1 by Moodys
after Moody's upgraded HCA's rating from Baa2 on November 2 and
revised its outlook from stable to positive.
HCA's new deal is expected to be priced at just over 100bps,
banking sources said. This is in line with average drawn pricing
of 116bp for BBB+ rated companies multi-year loans in the US
market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
US subsidiary HCA was last in the loan market for a $150
million three-year loan in December 2010. That loan was
guaranteed by parent HMC and paid an all-in spread of less than
200bp with a margin of 155bp over Libor.
On November 6, Hyundai Capital Services (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+),
HMC's joint venture with GE Capital, issued a ¥28bn (US$348.5m)
two-tranche Samurai bond which offered the tightest pricing by a
Korean issuer this year.
A ¥20 billion 1.5-year tranche was priced at 45bp over Offer
Side (OS) with a coupon of 77bp and an ¥8bn two-year tranche at
55bp over OS with a coupon of 87bp. The company paid less than
half the spreads of its previous offering two years ago.
HMC increased quarterly net profit by 13 percent to $2
billion, Reuters reported on October 25.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Poh and Kane Wu)