SEOUL May 24 Creditors of struggling South
Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd have
agreed to a 680 billion won ($570.27 million) debt-for-equity
swap, lead creditor bank Korea Development Bank said on Tuesday.
Container lines, which transport everything from bananas to
iPhones, are struggling with the confluence of a glut of ships,
a faltering global economy and weaker consumer demand.
Hyundai Merchant Marine had debts of about 5.2 trillion
Korean won as of the quarter ending in March, according to a
company filing. Squeezed by what is widely considered the worst
downturn ever for the industry, the Korean shipper is trying to
negotiate lower charter fees from shipowners.
The agreement is contingent on conditions including Hyundai
Merchant Marine joining an alliance involving major shipping
firms. A Korea Development Bank official said the size of stake
the creditors will collectively end up with in Hyundai is not
yet set.
($1 = 1,192.4200 won)
