SEOUL Nov 8 A U.S. lawsuit has been filed
against Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors
Corp, seeking $775 million in damages in one of the
biggest known actions against the automakers since they admitted
overstating the fuel economy of some their vehicles.
The South Korea carmakers conceded on Friday that they had
overstated the fuel efficiency ratings on more than 1 million
recently sold vehicles in the United States and Canada, and
agreed to compensate owners for the additional fuel costs.
The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in
the U.S. District Court for Central California on behalf of 23
Hyundai and Kia car owners and challenges the automakers'
compensation plan.
Under the plan, customers will receive a debit card that
will reimburse them for the difference in fuel economy, and an
extra 15 percent to the amount will be added to acknowledge the
inconvenience.
The lawsuit, which like a separate one filed in the Southern
District of Ohio this week, is seeking further compensation for
the reduced value of their vehicles.
Hyundai Motor was also sued in July by public interest group
Consumer Watchdog for allegedly misleading consumers sensitive
to high gas prices that its popular 2011 and 2012 Elantra model
is more fuel efficient than it actually is.
A Hyundai Motor spokesman declined to comment on the
lawsuits.
Moody's Investors Service has estimated that the automakers'
compensation plan for fuel costs will cost them $100 million a
year until the cars are scrapped but has not estimated potential
legal costs.
Hyundai shares were down 1 percent on Thursday morning, and
have lost 7 percent since rumours of lawsuits first emerged late
last week. Kia's stock fell 2.4 percent and has lost 5 percent
since late last week.
The broader market was down 1.5 percent on Thursday.