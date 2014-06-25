PRAGUE, June 25 South Korea's Hyundai Mobis , a unit of Hyundai Motor Co, wants to build a factory in the Czech Republic, creating at least 900 jobs, Czech news agency CTK reported on Wednesday.

The factory for producing headlights would be in the northeast where Hyundai has a car plant and would begin production by 2016, the news agency said.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)