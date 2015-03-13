By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, March 13 A major investor in Hyundai
Motor Co on Friday urged the automaker to improve
its governance, as shareholders met for the first time since the
Hyundai group paid $10 billion for a piece of real estate in a
widely criticised deal.
The decision in September last year to buy the land in
Seoul's affluent Gangnam district at three times its appraised
value hit Hyundai Motor's share price and rekindled investor
frustration over opaque decision-making process at South Korea's
family-owned conglomerates.
In an unusual expression of dissent at a shareholder meeting
in South Korea, a director at Netherlands-based pension fund APG
Asset Management called on Hyundai Motor to revamp its
governance structure and assign one of its external directors to
"defend shareholder interests".
"I hope this incident will give an opportunity for Hyundai
Motor to improve its governance structure in a rational manner,"
the director, Park Yoo-kyung, told the crowded auditorium at
Hyundai Motor's headquarters in Seoul.
Shareholder activism is rare in South Korea despite the
predominance of family-run conglomerates known as chaebol that
typically trade at discounts to global peers, due in part to
governance concerns. Annual shareholder meetings are usually
quiet, predictable events.
After its land deal, Hyundai Motor took measures that
appeared aimed at soothing investors, including announcing a
share buyback and dividend increase.
Claiming to speak on behalf of other institutional
investors, Park urged the company - the world's fifth-biggest
automaker alongside affiliate Kia Motors Corp in
terms of sales - to set up a board committee tasked with
bringing governance up to international standards.
"Those proposals are not something unusual in light of
global standards. But given the Korean situation, they are very
innovative proposals," she said, reading a statement.
APG Asset Management is Europe's second-biggest pension fund
and manages 490 trillion won ($436.74 billion) in assets, she
said. APG owns 0.65 percent of Hyundai Motor, according to
Thomson Reuters StreetSight.
Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo and his son, Vice
Chairman Chung Eui-sun, did not attend the meeting, as per their
practice in recent years.
Chief Executive Kim Choong-ho, who presided over the
meeting, said the company was "vigorously considering" proposals
to protect minority shareholders and enhance shareholder value.
Shareholders approved all matters that were put to a vote at
Friday's meeting.
The carmaker's shares are still down about 20 percent since
the land bid, which directors approved without knowing the bid
price.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)