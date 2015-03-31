Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo speaks at the company's new year ceremony in Seoul January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL Hyundai Motor Co Chairman Chung Mong-koo received a 2 percent pay rise to 5.72 billion won ($5.2 million) in 2014, a year that saw weakness in the rouble and yen contributing to sluggish earnings at the South Korean automaker.

The 77-year-old son of the late founder presided over Hyundai's role in a $10 billion property purchase last year, triggering a drop in the automaker's share price which an increased dividend and stock buyback failed to revive.

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Kim Choong-ho said Hyundai - the world's fifth-biggest automaker when coupled with affiliate Kia Motors Corp - was considering investor proposals to improve corporate governance.

Chairman Chung also received 11.56 billion won from Hyundai Steel Co and 4.29 billion won from parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

Hyundai Motor is the only major Asian automaker to disclose the latest full-year pay of its top executives.

In Japan, for the year ended March 2014, Toyota Motor Corp paid President Akio Toyoda 230 million yen ($1.92 million at Tuesday's exchange rate) excluding stock options, 25 percent more than a year earlier. Nissan Motor Co paid Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn 995 million yen, up 0.7 percent.

($1 = 1,108.6400 won)

($1 = 120.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)