SEOUL, March 31 Hyundai Motor Co Chairman Chung Mong-koo saw his 2014 pay rise 2 percent to 5.72 billion won ($5.2 million) from a year earlier, even as the South Korean automaker posted sluggish earnings last year, hurt by a weak rouble and yen which hurt its overseas earnings.

That compares with 5.6 billion won in 2013, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The senior Chung received 11.56 billion won from steelmaking affiliate Hyundai Steel and 4.29 billion won from parts maker Hyundai Mobis, according to their regulatory filings. ($1 = 1,108.6400 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)