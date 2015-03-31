* Chairman Chung gets 5.72 bln won vs 5.6 bln won in 2013
* Also gets 15.9 bln won from Hyundai Steel, Hyundai Mobis
(Adds other executives' pay, context)
SEOUL, March 31 Hyundai Motor Co
Chairman Chung Mong-koo received a 2 percent pay rise to 5.72
billion won ($5.2 million) in 2014, a year that saw weakness in
the rouble and yen contributing to sluggish earnings at the
South Korean automaker.
The 77-year-old son of the late founder presided over
Hyundai's role in a $10 billion property purchase last year,
triggering a drop in the automaker's share price which an
increased dividend and stock buyback failed to revive.
Earlier this month, Chief Executive Kim Choong-ho said
Hyundai - the world's fifth-biggest automaker when coupled with
affiliate Kia Motors Corp - was considering investor
proposals to improve corporate governance.
Chairman Chung also received 11.56 billion won from Hyundai
Steel Co and 4.29 billion won from parts maker
Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.
Hyundai Motor is the only major Asian automaker to disclose
the latest full-year pay of its top executives.
In Japan, for the year ended March 2014, Toyota Motor Corp
paid President Akio Toyoda 230 million yen ($1.92
million at Tuesday's exchange rate) excluding stock options, 25
percent more than a year earlier. Nissan Motor Co paid
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn 995 million yen, up 0.7 percent.
($1 = 1,108.6400 won)
($1 = 120.1000 yen)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)