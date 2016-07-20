BEIJING, July 20 A group of 30 Hyundai Motor Co
dealers in China plans to seek 800 million-900
million yuan ($120 million-135 million) in compensation from the
South Korean automaker, the group's leader said, claiming
Hyundai cut the flow of models exported to China, resulting in
dealership losses and closures.
Hyundai has been steadily increasing manufacturing of cars
in China, Wang Rongzhen told Reuters on Wednesday, veering away
from selling imported models to avoid hefty taxes. In doing so
it has cut back vehicle supply to the roughly 40 remaining
import-only dealers, 30 of which are represented in the group
seeking compensation, he said.
The South Korean automaker said earlier this week it is
keeping communications open in an effort to reach a solution
with the import-only dealers.
($1 = 6.6874 Chinese yuan renminbi)
