By Hyunjoo Jin and Samuel Shen
| SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Sept 16
SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Sept 16 South Korean automaker
Hyundai Motor Co plans to build two new factories in
China instead of one, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The increase is to meet the request of China's central
government, which wants Hyundai to build a plant in the
northeastern Hebei province as part of a development plan
spanning Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, one of the people said.
Hyundai, which has three factories in Beijing, in March
signed a preliminary agreement to build a plant in the
southwestern city of Chongqing to help the automaker expand into
western China.
One of the people said Hyundai had planned to open its $1
billion Chongqing factory in early 2016, but would likely start
production later because the automaker has yet to gain central
government permission.
Hyundai, which has a joint venture in China with Beijing
Automotive Industry Holding Co Ltd, now aims to open a factory
in the Hebei city of Huanghua in 2016, ahead of its proposed
plant in Chongqing, the two people said.
"This is like hitting two birds with one stone," in that
building two plants would please both the central and Chongqing
governments, one of the people said.
The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because the
plans are confidential.
Hyundai's decision comes as foreign direct investment in
China fell in August to a low not seen in at least two and a
half years, adding to a string of weak economic indicators in
the world's second-biggest economy.
In the same month, Hyundai's sales in China slipped 1
percent to 84,516 vehicles, from 85,091 vehicles a year earlier.
The change in plan is also reminiscent of a decision by Fiat
Chrysler's Chinese partner Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
to build two plants, after competition between the
cities of Guangzhou and Changsha to host the auto partnership.
A Hyundai spokeswoman said in a emailed statement that
nothing has been decided regarding new factories in China.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)