SEOUL, April 18 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday that its China sales fell 2 percent in March compared with a year earlier, to 100,549 vehicles, extending a sales decline in its biggest market.

Hyundai's March drop compared with a sales rise of 8 percent in the broader Chinese market last month.

Meanwhile Hyundai affiliate Kia Motors Corp said its China sales slid 15 percent last month to 50,042 vehicles. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)