Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
SEOUL, April 18 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday that its China sales fell 2 percent in March compared with a year earlier, to 100,549 vehicles, extending a sales decline in its biggest market.
Hyundai's March drop compared with a sales rise of 8 percent in the broader Chinese market last month.
Meanwhile Hyundai affiliate Kia Motors Corp said its China sales slid 15 percent last month to 50,042 vehicles. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.