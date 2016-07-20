* Hyundai only consistently supplying 1 import model -dealer
* Automaker says seeking 'amicable solution'
* More dealers seek compensation as China auto market slows
(Adds comments from dealer group leader, Hyundai response)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, July 20 A group of Hyundai Motor Co
dealers in China is seeking 800 million-900 million
yuan ($120 million-135 million) in compensation from the South
Korean automaker, saying Hyundai has cut the flow of models it
exports to them, resulting in dealership losses and closures.
The group's leader, Wang Rongzhen, told Reuters on Wednesday
that the automaker has scaled back the range of models it
supplies to dealers in Hyundai imports in China, only
consistently supplying one model, while steadily increasing car
manufacturing in China.
"We sell cars, if you don't give us cars, naturally we won't
be able to go on, we'll close," Wang said in an interview,
estimating import dealers are losing between 3 million and 10
million yuan a year each. The group seeking compensation
represents 30 of the roughly 40 remaining imported Hyundai
dealers in the country.
The Hyundai row is brewing as car dealers in China,
sure-fire moneymakers for decades, have had a troubled
transition to slower growth in the world's biggest auto market
in the last two years. Many dealers are looking to manufacturers
for support in soaking up losses: Germany's BMW AG
agreed to pay out $820 million to cash-strapped dealers in early
2015. (reut.rs/29ZvKCc)
According to the China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce,
which is helping to organise the dealers, Hyundai's import-only
dealer network has already halved in size since 2014.
Hyundai said in a statement earlier this week it is keeping
communications open in an effort to find "an amicable solution"
with the import-only dealers, noting that import dealers account
for less than 1 percent of its sales in China.
The automaker sold about 1.1 million passenger vehicles in
China in 2015. It didn't immediately comment on Wednesday on the
amount Wang said his group was seeking in compensation.
Wang said that the group of dealers has been meeting
informally with Hyundai executives on and off since last month.
Currently, only the Velostar hatchback coupe is consistently
available to Hyundai import dealers in China, Wang said, with
the Genesis luxury sedan and a large version of the Sante Fe
sport-utility vehicle being supplied irregularly.
Hyundai has said the dealers can apply to become vendors of
cars made in China by Beijing Hyundai, its joint venture with
domestic automaker BAIC Motor Corp, but no import
dealership has successfully done so, Wang said.
Sales for Hyundai overall in China fell early this year
because of its aging product portfolio but have rebounded since
April, driven by the redesigned Elantra sedan. The company plans
to finish building its fourth and fifth plant in China by next
year.
($1 = 6.6874 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING; Additional reporting by
Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)