(Adds background)
(Adds background)
SEOUL May 4 China vehicle sales for South
Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp both tumbled more than
60 percent year-on-year in April, two sources briefed on the
matter told Reuters, marking the second straight monthly drop
due to political tensions.
Hyundai Motor Co saw sales skid 64 percent to
35,009 vehicles last month compared to a year earlier, the
sources, who declined to be identified as the numbers were not
public, said on Thursday.
Sales from affiliate Kia Motors Corp dropped 68
percent to 16,050 vehicles.
A spokesman representing both companies declined comment.
South Korean companies, from automakers to retailers and
cosmetics firms, have been hit in China by a nationalist
backlash over Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S. missile defence
system, which has a powerful radar capable of penetrating
Chinese territory.
Chinese state media have reacted with anger and boycott
threats, after South Korea's Lotte Group in late February
approved a land swap with the government that allows authorities
to deploy the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
system in response to the North Korean missile threat.
In March, Hyundai and Kia saw their combined China sales
slump by 52 percent from a year earlier. China accounts for
about a quarter of their total sales.
With a heavy reliance on sedans and a poor brand image in
the world's largest auto market, Hyundai and Kia have already
been losing market share to local Chinese brands that are armed
with cheaper SUVs.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Randy Fabi)