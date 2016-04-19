BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
SEOUL, April 19 Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday that it will partner with Cisco Systems to develop Internet-connected car technology, the latest alliance between auto and tech firms to expand services that hook cars up to the Internet.

LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.