SEOUL Oct 23 Hyundai Motor is
considering raising its dividend sharply and introducing an
interim dividend, President Lee Won-hee said on Thursday, in an
apparent bid to appease investors angered by its recent $10
billion deal to buy a Seoul property.
Lee, who is also chief financial officer, was speaking after
the automaker reported its third quarter earnings. He did not
elaborate.
Last month, a consortium led by Hyundai Motor bid $10
billion for a plot of land in Seoul's high-end Gangnam district
to house its headquarters, more than triple the appraisal value
of the property. Its shares have been falling since then.
The South Korean automaker declared a 1,950 won ($1.85) per
share year-end dividend for 2013, or a total handout of 534.4
billion Korean won.
($1 = 1,055.7600 Korean won)
