SEOUL, June 30 Hyundai Heavy Industries
and its affiliate Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
offloaded their shares in automaker Hyundai Motor in
a block deal worth a combined 226.1 billion won ($196 million),
a spokesman for Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Thursday.
The two South Korean shipbuilders sold a total of 1,654,300
shares in Hyundai Motor at 136,700 won each, a discount of 1.65
percent from Wednesday's closing price of 139,000 won, the
spokesman said.
Early this month, Hyundai Heavy Industries announced a plan
to sell its non-core assets, as the shipbuilder is grappling
with a global slump in trade and commodities, plus rising
competition from China.
($1 = 1,153.4500 won)
