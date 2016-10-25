(Adds comments from Hyundai spokeswoman and analyst)
SEOUL, Oct 25 Hyundai Motor Group said about
1,000 of its executives will take a 10 percent pay cut, the
first such move in seven years at South Korea's second-largest
conglomerate that shows the harsh impact of market share woes
and labour strife at its flagship firm.
The pay cuts affect executives at 51 group companies, a
spokeswoman at flagship Hyundai Motor Co said. The
spokeswoman said the cuts are voluntary and are applicable from
this month but declined to say how much the group expects to
save from the move or which ranks of executives will be
impacted.
Once industry outperformers, Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate
Kia Motors are grappling with falling market share
in its major markets such as China and South Korea, as well as
slowing demand in other emerging markets.
Hyundai Motor Co, the world's fifth-biggest automaker
together with Kia, is expected by analysts to report a
lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday, squeezed
also by a protracted strike, which was resolved earlier this
month..
"The pay cut is not that much, but symbolizes the severity
of the difficulties Hyundai Motor Group is undergoing," said
Chung Sun-sup, chief executive of corporate research firm
Chaebul.com.
Hyundai Motor Co's woes are also impacting the broader South
Korean economy. The country's central bank said on Tuesday the
economy, powered by export-driven manufacturing firms, would
have grown faster in the third quarter, were it not for the
setbacks suffered by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Hyundai Motor Co.
At a time when its rivals are benefitting from strong demand
for sport utility vehicles, Hyundai Motor Co is grappling with
slowing demand for its mainstay sedans like Elantra and Sonata.
Hyundai is also heavily reliant on sales in emerging markets
like Russia and Brazil, making them vulnerable to slowing sales
in those countries.
Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor replaced the heads of both
its South Korean and China operations.
"We are worried about next year's outlook," a group
executive told Reuters.
Yonhap News Agency, which earlier reported the Hyundai pay
cuts, said this is the first executive pay cut at the group
since 2009.
Hyundai Motor Co shares were up 3 percent in afternoon
trading on Tuesday, against a 0.5 percent fall in the main
Korean stock index.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)