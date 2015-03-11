* Hyundai's U.S. executives want more SUV capacity
* Hyundai U.S. sales hurt by lack of SUV supply
* Hyundai shares up over 3 pct
By Joe White and Ben Klayman
DETROIT/SEOUL, March 11 Hyundai Motor Co
plans to expand its U.S. factory, three people
familiar with the matter said, hoping to ramp up production of
sport utility vehicles (SUVs) as lower oil prices boost demand
for gas-guzzling trucks.
Sales of the South Korean automaker's sedans like the
Elantra and Sonata are slowing in the United States as consumers
take advantage of lower fuel prices to switch to bigger, less
fuel-efficient SUVs.
"It's a new assembly line right next to the current Alabama
line. State of Alabama is negotiating final terms," one of the
sources said, referring to the company's planned new production
facility.
A Hyundai spokesman said there were "no plans at this stage"
to increase capacity in the United States.
Hyundai Motor's shares rose as much as 3.2 percent to their
highest intraday level in about two months on the news,
initially reported by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.
Hyundai currently builds its Santa Fe SUV at affiliate Kia
Motors' production facilities in Georgia, while
importing Tucson compact SUVs from Korea.
Hyundai's factory in Alabama builds its Elantra compact and
Sonata mid-sized sedans.
Two other sources said Hyundai had been considering building
a new U.S. assembly line to cope with SUV demand, but they had
not heard about a final decision. The sources would not be
identified because the matter was confidential.
"Hyundai needs to build a second plant in the U.S," Korea
Investment & Securities auto analyst Suh Sung-moon said.
He said Hyundai might transfer Santa Fe production to
Alabama, which could also produce the Tucson and a pick-up
truck. Hyundai currently does not sell a pick-up truck in the
United States.
Yonhap reported the new plant in Alabama would have annual
capacity of 300,000 vehicles and start SUV production in 2017.
U.S. sales of Hyundai, a strong performer during the 2009
global economic downturn, rose 4 percent from January to
February, lagging the market's 9 percent growth.
Hyundai Motor will launch a revamped version of its Tucson
SUV in Korea this month, followed by the United States and other
countries.
Kia Motors plans to start production at its first Mexico
plant in the first half of next year, to help ease capacity
constraints at its U.S. factory.
