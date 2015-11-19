SEOUL Nov 19 Hyundai Motor Co said
on Thursday the shareholders' agreement for its financial units
Hyundai Capital and Hyundai Card was under review, but no
details had been decided.
A unit of GE Capital International Holdings Corp, part of
General Electric (GE) Co, owns 43.3 percent of auto loan
firm Hyundai Capital and 43 percent in credit card firm Hyundai
Card.
GE has been pulling out of its non-core businesses globally,
and is looking for a buyer outside of Hyundai Motor for its
stake in Hyundai Card with Goldman Sachs advising, the Korea
Economic Daily reported earlier this month citing unnamed
investment banking sources.
