SEOUL Dec 22 Hyundai Motor and Kia
Motors will buy a 23.3 percent stake in auto
financing affiliate Hyundai Capital from General Electric
for 703 billion won ($600.8 million), the automakers said on
Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest automaker, plans to
acquire a 3.2 percent stake worth 96 billion won, while
second-placed Kia Motors would buy a 20.1 percent stake worth
607 billion won, the two companies said in public filings.
Hyundai Motor also said it could buy the remaining 20
percent stake GE has in Hyundai Capital in the future.
($1 = 1,170.1300 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)