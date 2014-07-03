SEOUL, July 3 A South Korean contractor was
raided by investigators looking into whether it leaked Hyundai
Motor and General Motors engine design
technology to overseas firms, a senior prosecutor familiar with
the probe said on Thursday.
The investigation comes as the number of information leaks
to overseas entities is on the rise in South Korea, according to
the country's intelligence agency, as the country has become a
global manufacturing powerhouse and home to leading technology,
shipbuilding and automobile firms.
South Korean prosecutors launched a probe into Chief
Executive Kim Kyung-woon and employees of engine consulting firm
Blue Planet Co Ltd, the senior prosecutor said, without
disclosing to which firms technology may have been leaked.
"We are looking at the allegations of a technology leak,"
the prosecutor told Reuters, declining to be named because of
the sensitivity of the matter.
"We are analysing and investigating what we have seized from
yesterday's raid ... We have solid ground to launch the probe,"
he said.
Prosecutors aim to wrap up the probe by the end of the year,
he said.
Calls by Reuters to Blue Planet's offices were not answered.
A GM Korea spokesman declined to comment, while a Hyundai
spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael
Urquhart)