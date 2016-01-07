SEOUL Jan 7 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
on Thursday unveiled its first dedicated
gasoline-electric vehicle, becoming one of a handful of
automakers to challenge Toyota Motor's Prius as low oil
prices weigh on demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.
The automaker said the compact car, named the IONIQ,
achieved world-class fuel economy of 22.4 kms (13.92 miles) per
litre. There is no equivalent number for the latest Prius, which
has not been launched in Korea yet.
Hyundai said the IONIQ would be rolled out in mid-January in
Korea with a starting price of about 22.9 million won ($19,145),
similar to the basic version of its Sonata mid-sized sedan.
The launch comes as slumping oil prices have cut petrol
prices, encouraging drivers to switch from fuel-sipping cars to
gas-guzzling sport utility vehicles. Toyota, which dominates the
gasoline-hybrid car market, last month trimmed its global sales
target for the new Prius to 300,000-350,000.
The IONIQ featured a 1.6-litre engine with a thermal
efficiency of 40 percent, a measurement of how well an engine
converts the burning of fuel into motive power, Hyundai said.
The fourth-generation Prius also has a thermal efficiency of 40
percent.
The IONIQ is the world's first car to offer three different
electrified versions, including plug-in hybrid and full electric
cars.
Hyundai has so far launched hybrid variants of their
existing models like the Sonata and the Azera, but this is the
first time it has made a hybrid-exclusive car.
Affiliate Kia Motors also plans to launch its
first hybrid-dedicated model this year.
($1 = 1,196.1000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)