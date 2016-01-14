* Hyundai says IONIQ to achieve 57 mpg versus Prius' 52 mpg
* Hyundai hopes green cars will make up 10 pct of sales in
2020
(Add estimated mpg for IONIQ, exec comments, background)
SEOUL Jan 14 Hyundai Motor on
Thursday said it aims to sell 77,000 of its first dedicated
gasoline-electric car globally next year, 80 percent more than
their total hybrid car sales in 2015, as it tries to meet
emissions regulations in key markets.
The South Korean automaker also expected the IONIQ to
achieve a fuel efficiency of an estimated 57 miles per gallon in
the United States, edging out an estimated 52 mpg for Toyota
Motor's redesigned Prius, the world's top-selling
gasoline hybrid which goes on sale in the U.S. market this
month.
Tough fuel economy and emissions regulations in the United
States, Europe and South Korea are compelling automakers to push
fuel-efficient cars even as low oil prices undercut demand.
The stakes are higher for Hyundai Motor, which has invested
heavily to build a hybrid-only model to take on dominant leader
Toyota Motor Corp.
Hyundai said it has built a tailor-made platform, engine and
other key parts for the car, to help achieve a better fuel
economy than the latest Prius.
"We are somewhat late to the market but we have been
catching up very quickly," Ryu Chang-sung, a director at Hyundai
Motor, said.
The compact car, which was unveiled last week and launched
in Korea on Thursday, will be rolled out in other markets like
the United States and China.
Hyundai aims to sell 30,000 IONIQs this year. Next year the
target is 62,000 overseas and 15,000 at home, or about 80
percent higher than the 42,778 hybrid cars Hyundai sold in 2015.
The South Korean automaker has so far launched hybrid
variants of their existing models like the Sonata and the Azera,
but the 1.6-litre IONIQ is the first hybrid-exclusive car it has
made from scratch.
Hyundai aims to become the No.2 player in the global green
car market by 2020, by raising their range to more than 26
models.
Green cars would account for about 10 percent of its total
car sales in 2020, up from 2 percent now, the company says.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Naomi
Tajitsu in TOKYO; Editing by Stephen Coates)