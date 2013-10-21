* Hyundai Motor shares hover near record-highs on new car
hope
* Net profit seen up next year, after first decline in five
years this year
* Hyundai to roll out new Genesis late this year, new Sonata
early 2014
* Conservative design may play well at home, disappoint
abroad
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 22 Optimism over Hyundai Motor Co's
first major makeover of its key models in about five
years may fizzle as some industry insiders question whether the
redesigns are too conservative for international tastes.
Hyundai is facing fierce competition in its home market of
South Korea. Free trade deals opened the door for U.S., Japanese
and European rivals, who are chipping away at its share in a
market where it is accustomed to dominating.
To better compete, the company plans to launch a new,
significantly redesigned version of its Genesis large car as
early as next month, and a revamped Sonata mid-sized sedan early
next year, although neither is likely to carry a new engine.
Hyundai is expected to tone down Sonata's bold lines and
curves in a bid to appeal to a broader audience and boost
sagging volume growth, particularly at home. But that could
backfire in other vital markets such as the United States, where
its flashier style is popular and has helped Hyundai establish a
credible presence over the past few years.
"The two new models are the first to reflect Hyundai's more
moderated version of its design language, and are key to
energizing its growth," said Sang Alexander Koo, a professor and
former designer with Hyundai's affiliate Kia Motors Corp
.
"While the new Sonata will help embrace conservative
consumers, it will not have as much impact as the current model
did... The new Sonata could draw as much a divisive view as the
current model. Some will say the change is weak and others may
like it because it's more moderate," Koo said.
Hyundai spokesman Brian Sir said the company was "confident
that our Fluidic Sculpture design language will continue to be
highly successful". Fluidic Sculpture is a phrase Hyundai often
uses to describe its style.
Expectations are already running high that the overhaul of
an ageing lineup will help Hyundai raise prices and bounce back
from what is likely to be its first earnings decline since 2008
this year. Hyundai shares are trading near a record high after
jumping 18 percent over the past three months, outperforming
Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG and
General Motors Co.
The automaker is expected to report on Thursday its
July-September quarter net profit was little changed from a year
earlier at 2.19 trillion won ($2.06 billion), according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. For 2013, profit is seen falling 3
percent, but it is likely to rebound to 9 percent next year,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
The Sonata's last big makeover came in 2009, just as the
global financial crisis was crushing auto sales. Hyundai opted
for a bold style change, which helped it win a record share of
the U.S. market and escape the industry-wide downturn largely
unscathed.
But the bold look didn't go down well in Korea, its
second-biggest market, where conservative styling is preferred.
Now Hyundai is facing an uphill battle at home against foreign
rivals, which have benefited from free trade deals and taken 12
percent of the market so far this year, up from just 2 percent a
decade ago.
It could soon face the opposite problem.
"The new more conservative design might work in Korea, but
it could well fall short of the company's expectations in the
U.S. and China, those two key markets for volume," said an
industry insider who has seen the new Sonata.
"Hyundai people think it its refined, but the car lost the
identity it gained with the current model," the source told
Reuters.
A second source who has seen the new model told Reuters it
looked "like a car from the '80s or the early '90s".
VALUE FOR MONEY
The new models come at a critical time for Hyundai and Kia,
which are trying to rebuild their reputation after a massive
recall in the United States and an embarrassing admission that
their much-touted fuel mileage claims were overstated on more
than one million cars.
Hyundai's U.S. sales inched up just 2 percent in the
January-to-September period, lagging behind the industry's 8
percent rise and its own 4 percent growth target for this year.
In South Korea, Hyundai and Kia saw their combined market share
shrink to 69 percent in September, from 75 percent last year.
Imported rivals such as BMW, Lexus and Volkswagen
are rapidly increasing sales by offering stylish, fuel-efficient
models at cheaper prices.
A senior Hyundai official told Reuters in August that it was
expecting no domestic market share gain next year from this
year's projected 42 percent level, even with the new car
launches.
Hyundai's current engines are expected to be carried over to
the next generation, unlike in the past where Hyundai refreshed
its powertrains every five years, said Chung Sung-yop, an
analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets. Some investors expect no major
improvement in fuel economy, he added.
Hyundai said some of it new Genesis versions will be
all-wheel drive model, its first all-wheel drive sedan, as it
seeks to go up-market with premium models to better compete with
rising sales of luxury imports.
"For Hyundai, Genesis will be a make-or-break model. Being
the mass-market producer, they need to do it right to win
premium image and achieve higher profitability," Chung said.
Even with the new models, Hyundai will have a tough time
gaining ground against Japanese and U.S. rivals, said Park
Sung-jin, a fund manager at Woori Asset Management, which owns
Hyundai shares.
"Gone are the heydays for Hyundai. I doubt whether they can
accelerate growth again and repeat the double-digit growth of
the past," Park said.
($1 = 1063.5250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing
by Miyoung Kim and Emily Kaiser)