SEOUL Oct 25 Hyundai Motor Co said
on Friday that it plans to launch its new Genesis sedan in
Europe next year, challenging German premium brands such as BMW
and Mercedes on their home turf.
The South Korean automaker said the Genesis would be its
first large sedan sold in Europe, where it has outperformed the
market thanks to its popular small-car models like the i30 but
is trying to shed its image as a value-for-money
brand.
Hyundai unveiled the rendering of the new Genesis on
Thursday in its first major makeover of the premium sedan in
nearly six years. The world's fifth-biggest automaker along with
Kia Motors Corp plans to introduce the car in South
Korea next month, followed by rollouts in the United States and
other countries next year.
Hyundai currently has no premium vehicle line-up in Europe,
where even Japanese premium brands such as Lexus and Acura are
struggling to compete with established European rivals.
"We have to overcome the challenge of competing with
established European brands," Hyundai said in statement. "We
expect the Genesis to play a crucial role in improving our brand
recognition."
Hyundai counts the United States and South Korea as
important markets for the Genesis sedan, which sells in smaller
numbers than the Sonata and Elantra cars but garners higher
margins, analysts say.
In Europe, Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors
nearly doubled their combined market share to 6.1
percent last year from 2008 by offering stylish, affordable cars
matched with generous warranties. Their sales have slipped 0.7
percent so far this year, but are still outperforming the
market's 4 percent fall.
A Hyundai-affiliated think tank expects the European car
market will grow 2.5 percent next year, snapping six consecutive
years of falls, and have "a meaningful recovery" in 2015.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)