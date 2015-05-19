SEOUL May 19 Hyundai Motor Group's chairman said on Tuesday that it is considering building a new factory in India, according to Yonhap.

"We are reviewing it," M.K. Chung said when asked, after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the South Korean capital, according to the news agency.

Hyundai Motor Co, India's second largest carmaker after Maruti Suzuki, has two factories in Chennai in southern India, with an annual capacity of 680,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sunil Nair)