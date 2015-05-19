* No final decision, could be either a Hyundai or Kia plant
* Hyundai has plans for two China plants; Kia for Mexico
* New U.S. plant also under consideration
* Hyundai already has two plants in India, Kia has none
* Hyundai Motor is second-biggest automaker in India
SEOUL, May 19 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group
said on Tuesday it is looking at building a third factory in
India, highlighting its growing appetite for expanding globally
after an unofficial two-year moratorium on boosting capacity.
The world's fifth-largest auto group, which is comprised of
Hyundai Motor Co and its sister company Kia Motors
Corp, already has several car plant projects
underway. It signalled in early 2014 that it would expand again
after spending about two years focusing on improving quality.
Hyundai has started to build one of two new factories
planned for China and is considering a new plant in the United
States, while Kia is building a factory in Mexico.
After meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Seoul,
the group's chairman, Chung Mong-koo, told reporters that a new
plant in India was under review, according to a Hyundai
spokesman.
But the spokesman added that the group has not made a final
decision or decided if it would be built by Hyundai Motor or
Kia.
Hyundai Motor Co, which in India trails only Maruti Suzuki
by market share, has two factories in Chennai in
southern India, with a combined annual capacity of 680,000
vehicles. Kia has none in India and high import taxes mean its
India sales are negligible.
In January, a local newspaper quoted Kia's chief executive
as saying that the automaker needs to set up a factory in India
to tap growth there and offset slowing sales in Russia and
China.
Under Modi, India's government has sought to encourage
manufacturing in a drive to boost jobs in Asia's third-biggest
economy.
India's car market, the world's sixth largest, is expected
to grow rapidly as incomes rise. Sales rose just over 2 percent
last year but industry experts expect that to accelerate to 6 to
8 percent in the financial year that began April 1.
Hyundai Motor said it aims to sell some 640,000 vehicles
produced from the two Chennai plants in 2015, an increase of
about 4 percent from last year.
Of those, about 470,000 will be sold in India, while 170,000
vehicles will be exported, it said. Hyundai Motor is India's
biggest auto exporter.
