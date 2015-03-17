NEW DELHI, March 17 Hyundai Motor Co's
India unit expects a 13 percent increase in sales in
the country in 2015, helped by strong demand for compact cars
and utility vehicles, a top company official said on Tuesday.
South Korea's largest automaker is forecasting sales of
465,000 cars in India this year, while maintaining exports at
about 200,000 units, said Rakesh Srivastava, senior vice
president, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited.
This would mean Hyundai using about 95 percent of its
production capability of 700,000 units a year in India. The
company says it is yet to decide on any expansion, even as
capacity constraints in other parts of the world are expected to
limit global sales growth.
Hyundai India's sales grew 8 percent in 2014 making up about
5 percent of the automakers global sales. The higher growth in
2015 is likely to take India's contribution to about 6 percent.
Hyundai is India's second largest carmaker behind market
leader Maruti Suzuki.
Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors Corp have
forecast global sales to grow by 2.5 percent this year to 8.2
million vehicles -- the smallest rise since 2003, hampered
mainly by capacity constraints.
"Currently our focus is to increase our selling capacity so
that whenever we bring in additional manufacturing we are able
to continuously grow and have maximum utilisation," said
Srivastava.
"Profitability comes in when you maximise your capacity
utilisation and that is exactly what our endeavour would be."
The company's focus will be on launching new products,
growing the number of dealerships and entering new markets like
rural areas or the taxi segment, said Srivastava, speaking at
the launch of Hyundai's passenger car, i20 Active.
The i20 Active, a sportier version of its top-selling
premium hatchback, Elite i20, is targeted at younger drivers and
will compete with similar vehicles from rivals Toyota Motor Corp
, Volkswagen AG and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Keith Weir)