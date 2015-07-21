* Hyundai to export 13,000 Creta SUVs from India in 2015
* Compact SUV sales in India seen at 970,000 by 2020-IHS
* Hyundai ups 2015 India sales target to 480,000 vehicles
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, July 21 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
Co will export its India-made Creta sport-utility
vehicle (SUV) to markets elsewhere in Asia and beyond, aiming to
tap booming demand for all-terrain cars and boost global sales,
a top executive said.
Launching its first SUV in India, Hyundai said it would
export the car to markets including Latin America, the Middle
East and Africa starting this year, according to Byungkwon Rhim,
senior vice president at Hyundai's international sales division.
"Our global sales network and channel partners are strongly
demanding for Creta launching in their countries. This will
create new additional sales globally," Rhim said.
Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors Corp, together
the world's fifth largest automaker by sales, expect to sell 8.2
million vehicles in 2015 -- a 2.5 percent increase from a year
ago, its lowest growth since 2003.
While rival automakers have made the most of the SUV boom,
spurred in part by cheaper fuel, Hyundai has grappled with a
lack of production capacity and absence of new models in the
segment -- a gap it is looking to fill quickly.
Hyundai has said it is considering boosting production
capacity in the United States and is building its fifth plant in
China to keep up with demand for SUVs.
Hyundai, India's second-largest carmaker by sales and
largest exporter, plans to ship up to 13,000 compact Creta SUVs
outside India in 2015. It did not commit to a future target, but
executives said it would also need to meet Indian demand.
India's car market, the world's sixth largest, is expected
to grow to number three by 2020 as incomes rise.
Compact SUV sales in India are likely to more than quadruple
to 970,000 vehicles in the decade to 2020, according to
consultant IHS Automotive, which expects 550,000 such vehicles
to be sold in the country in 2015.
Hyundai, which can produce a maximum of 680,000 vehicles
across its two plants in India, plans to increase domestic sales
by 17 percent to 480,000 vehicles in 2015 from a year ago, said
BS Seo, managing director of Hyundai's local unit.
That is an increase on a previous 2015 target of 465,000
vehicles, lifted by the Creta, though a lack of capacity and no
immediate expansion plans could limit exports.
The company said it was waiting for more clarity on the land
acquisition bill, the roll out of a single, nationwide tax and
new labour reforms before making a decision on a new plant.
The compact SUV will be priced from 860,000 rupees ($13,535)
for the petrol variant in New Delhi -- similar to rivals Renault
and utility vehicle market leader Mahindra & Mahindra
Ltd.
($1 = 63.5400 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Mark Potter)