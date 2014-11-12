* To increase number of hybrids, others to 22 from 7
* Plan addresses concerns about pair's green track record
* Plan follows share buyback plan
(Add types of cars in extended green line-up, analyst comment,
background)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Nov 12 Hyundai Motor Co and
affiliate Kia Motors Corp plan to triple their
number of fuel-efficient cars by 2020, addressing concerns about
the pair's green track record and competitiveness in fuel
economy.
Investors have voiced concern about Hyundai's latest Genesis
and Kia's Soul having lower fuel mileage than their
predecessors, and about a $350 million fine in the United States
for overstating vehicles' fuel economy.
The announcement on Wednesday came a week after the pair
pledged to raise the fuel economy of their vehicles by 25
percent by 2020 to meet emissions regulations in the United
States and Europe and at home in South Korea.
It also followed an announcement on Tuesday that the pair
would buy back 670 billion won ($615 million) worth of shares,
in what was widely regarded as an attempt to appease investors
angered by a $10 billion bid for property for new headquarters.
"Investors have complained about Hyundai's lack of
shareholder-friendly policies and communication about its
vision, especially after the land deal," said analyst Yim
Eun-young of Samsung Securities.
"Today's announcement seems to be part of its efforts to
soothe shareholders and better communicate with the market."
Shares of Hyundai have fallen 25 percent this year, but have
risen over 17 percent since hitting a more than 4 year low on
Nov. 5. Kia stock has declined 0.9 percent while the benchmark
index has lost 2.4 percent.
Under Wednesday's plan, Hyundai and Kia will raise their
number of fuel-efficient cars to "at least" 22 by 2020 from
seven now.
"We have set an internal target of making it to No.2 in the
global eco-friendly car market, which is expected to grow from
this year's 2.2 million vehicles to 6.4 million in 2020,"
Hyundai said in a joint statement with Kia.
Hyundai and Kia plan to release 12 models powered by
gasoline-electric hybrid engines, expanding the line-up to small
cars and sport utility vehicles.
The pair's green range will also have six plug-in hybrid
mid-sized and compact cars, two fuel-cell cars and two
battery-powered electric cars.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)